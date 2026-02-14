Day after student flare-up over UGC rules, Delhi University VC advises calm on campus

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) A day after a flare-up in Delhi University over UGC’s Equity Regulations and an alleged assault on a woman social media influencer, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Saturday urged teachers and students to maintain harmony.

“I request all teachers and students of Delhi University to maintain harmony among themselves. Do not engage in any activity that increases mutual discord and harms the image of the nation and the university,” said the VC.

“The incident that occurred at Delhi University yesterday is a matter of concern. Students from all states of India and all communities study in the university. Social harmony is the greatest thing; and maintaining it is the duty of all of us,” he said.

“I have spoken with several student groups and teacher groups today and have also spoken with the police administration to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future that harms harmony,” said the VC.

The new UGC rules that have come are currently under consideration in the Supreme Court, he said, appealing to teachers and students of the university to maintain their trust in the Government of India and wait for the apex court’s decision.

On Friday, a demonstration at the Delhi University Faculty of Arts in support of the UGC’s equity regulations, aiming to enhance protections against caste discrimination on campuses, escalated into a heated confrontation between two different groups of students.

During the protest in support of the UGC Equity Regulations 2026, a woman influencer was allegedly manhandled by some protestors.

Later in the evening, another group of students demanded justice for the influencer and protested outside Maurice Nagar Police Station in North Delhi.

The UGC 2026 regulations aimed at “promoting equity” in higher education have come under sustained academic scrutiny, not only for their alleged vagueness but also for deep 'internal inconsistencies' that 'risk excluding' the very groups they claim to protect.

Experts have claimed that the regulations suffer from a serious lack of coherence -- particularly in their treatment of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

--IANS

rch/uk