Dark, painful chapter: VP Radhakrishnan recalls horrific Coimbatore serial bombings

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the Coimbatore serial bombings in 1998, calling it a "dark and painful chapter" in the country's history.

This year marks the 28th anniversary of the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts, where 12 explosions killed 58 people and injured over 200, targeting BJP leader L.K. Advani's rally during a period of communal tensions.

In a post on X, the Vice President said, "I pay my heartfelt homage to the innocent lives lost in the tragic Coimbatore serial bomb blasts of 14 February 1998, a dark and painful chapter in our nation's history."

He recalled that on February 14, 1998, L.K. Advani was visiting the city when a series of "horrific explosions shook Coimbatore and left deep scars on countless families."

"The atmosphere of fear, grief, and uncertainty that prevailed then remains deeply etched in my memory."

"I had a narrow escape in one of those blasts. Those dreadful moments, when we struggled to save the injured and rushed the critically wounded to hospitals, remain the most painful period of my life," he further said.

Paying homage to the victims, Vice President Radhakrishnan said, "As we remember the victims with profound sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved families whose loss can never be replaced. Let us reaffirm our collective resolve to stand united against terrorism and to uphold peace, harmony, and national integrity."

Earlier in the day, the Vice President also paid tributes to the Pulwama martyrs and said, "I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India."

