Cyclone Montha: PM Modi speaks to Andhra CM, assures support

Amaravati, Oct 27 (IANS) With severe cyclonic storm Montha closing in on the Andhra Pradesh coast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the phone and enquired about the cyclone.

In a post on X, the CM wrote, "The Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and discussed the current situation in the state due to the cyclone's impact. He assured us of providing assistance and support to the state. I urge all citizens to follow government instructions and take necessary precautions."

The Chief Minister reviewed the developing situation from the Real Time Governance Centre (RTGS) at the Secretariat and instructed authorities to monitor the cyclone’s movement hour-to-hour and take zero-risk measures, especially in coastal and low-lying habitations.

The CM has also appealed to citizens to stay indoors and remain vigilant until all-clear instructions are issued.

The government has placed the administration on maximum alert. The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday night with 90–110 kmph winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across multiple districts.

Minister for Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh is coordinating inter-departmental response, communication systems, and district-level readiness. He directed all municipal bodies and district administrations to operate 24/7 control rooms, ensure uninterrupted communication, and issue alerts through RTGS, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and local networks.

Officials said that vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, the elderly and coastal belt residents, shifted to safer locations. A total of 260 relief centres have been opened in Kakinada district and 140 in Nellore district, with food, milk and water stocked for 2–3 days

The authorities have also readied 364 schools as cyclone shelters. Over 14,000 schools in the districts like to be affected have been given a precautionary holiday.

The departments concerned have closed all beaches closed while fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into sea.

Red alert has been issued for Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts

According to an official statement, 11 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have been positioned for rescue, evacuation and flood response. Fire services, swimmers, OBM boats, life jackets, and emergency equipment are placed across coastal zones.

The officials have activated the 108/104 ambulance network and medical camps in all cyclone shelters

The RTGS war room is running 24/7, tracking rainfall, wind, inundation, reservoirs, traffic, and field alerts. Satellite phones, V-SATs, digital radios, repeaters, and wireless support are pre-positioned to prevent network failure. Hourly situation reports are being shared with the government and District Collectors.

The departments concerned have deployed JCBs, power saws, and dewatering pumps across vulnerable stretches. The electricity department’s rapid restoration teams are stationed with transformers, poles, conductors, and generators in coastal districts. Rural Water Supply tankers, chlorine tablets, bleaching powder, and safe drinking water backups are kept ready. Sufficient rice, essentials, and relief stock are positioned at Mandal Level Stock Points.

Emergency drug stocks, boat clinics, and Rapid Response Medical Teams have mobilised for health support

To enable immediate relief work, the government has authorised withdrawal of funds under TR-27 for rescue, evacuation, medical care, food, drinking water, sanitation and road clearance. Additional funds may be drawn by severely affected districts as needed, the government said.

