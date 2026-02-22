Crude bombs recovered from hotel owned by Trinamool leader in Birbhum

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) A large number of crude bombs were recovered from a hotel owned by a Trinamool Congress leader in Bolpur area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said on Sunday.

Officers from two police stations conducted an overnight raid at the hotel in Bolpur owned by Trinamool Congress leader Babu Das, who is also the husband of Sangita Das, a Trinamool Congress leader and councillor of Ward No. 1 of Bolpur Municipality.

A large police force was deployed at the spot during the operation. However, the accused, Babu Das, has not been traced so far. At the same time, there has been no official reaction from the Trinamool Congress in connection with the incident.

Sources said that the hotel owned by Babu Das is located near Prantik railway station in Bolpur.

It has been alleged that crude bombs were being assembled inside the hotel premises.

Acting on specific information, a large police contingent led by Bolpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rickey Agarwal reached the spot and carried out the raid.

Seven persons have been detained from the hotel and are being questioned in connection with the recovery of the crude bombs. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement and identify others linked to the incident.

Police sources said that apart from the recovery of crude bombs, there had been earlier allegations of illegal activities at the hotel, including running of a prostitution racket from the premises.

A senior police officer said, “We conducted a raid and found that crude bombs were stored at the premises. The entire area has been cordoned off and necessary precautions have been taken. The bombs will be defused by the bomb disposal squad. A case has already been registered. The Investigating Officer (IO) will supervise the probe at the spot. We are investigating who is involved in this incident and whether others are connected to it.”

Reacting to the development, state BJP spokesperson Jagannath Chatterjee said, “I have heard that the Trinamool Congress leader used to operate party offices from that hotel. There are allegations that he used to terrorise locals in this otherwise peaceful and respectable town. There are complaints that he was involved in extorting money from local residents.”

