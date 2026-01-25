CRPF dismantles Maoist arms factory at Sukma-Bijapur border

Raipur/Sukma, Jan 25 (IANS) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) achieved a significant breakthrough in its fight against Maoists by dismantling a suspected arms and explosives factory along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, CRPF teams raided the dense forests of Palaguda and uncovered two large dumps concealed at separate locations, believed to be used for manufacturing weapons and explosives, police officials said.

The operation was carried out by the 150th Battalion of the CRPF, with joint teams from F/150 company led by Cheetah Roshan Kumar Jha and G/150 company led by Cheetah Ajay Kumar.

The forces cordoned off the inaccessible terrain and launched an intensive search, which led to the discovery of the hidden caches.

The raid was conducted under the direct supervision of Commandant Tiger Rakesh Chandra Shukla, ensuring meticulous planning and execution, said the officials.

Officials revealed that the Maoists were suspected of preparing for a major incident in the Palaguda forest, and the dismantling of the dumps has effectively foiled their plans.

Large quantities of material used for making arms and explosives were seized, marking a decisive blow to insurgent infrastructure in the region.

Describing the raid as a surgical strike against Naxalite operations, senior CRPF officers highlighted the importance of such proactive measures in maintaining peace and security. They emphasised that the success of this mission demonstrates the preparedness of the forces to counter threats and prevent large-scale incidents, particularly during sensitive occasions like Republic Day.

The discovery and destruction of the hidden dumps is being hailed as a major achievement in the ongoing campaign against insurgency in Chhattisgarh.

Security forces reiterated their commitment to intensifying operations in vulnerable districts, ensuring that Naxalite activities are curtailed and civilian safety is safeguarded. This operation, coming just before Republic Day, underscores the vigilance and determination of the CRPF in neutralising threats and securing the region against insurgent violence.

--IANS

sktr/dpb