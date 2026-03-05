CPI-M reaches out to Sudhakaran after Facebook outburst but veteran adamant

Thiruvananthapuram, March 5 (IANS) In an embarrassment to Kerala's ruling CPI-M, veteran leader G. Sudhakaran has refused to yield to reconciliation efforts by the party leadership, rejecting state Secretary M.V. Govindan's request to renew his party membership.

Despite the outreach, Sudhakaran reiterated that he would not renew his membership.

While senior leaders, including party General Secretary M.A. Baby, have responded in a manner aimed at accommodating Sudhakaran and keeping him within the party fold, the Congress has reacted cautiously to the developments.

Sudhakaran, who said he was hurt by what he described as a sarcastic smile from Govindan during a press conference, has continued to maintain a confrontational stance.

In an effort to defuse the situation, the state Secretary himself called Sudhakaran over the phone.

During the conversation, Govindan reportedly clarified that he had not mocked Sudhakaran at the press meet and that his smile was in response to a question raised by journalists.

He also urged the veteran leader to renew his party membership.

However, Sudhakaran remained unmoved even after the state Secretary personally reached out to explain the matter.

Reiterating his earlier stand, he made it clear that he would not renew his membership in the CPI-M. Sudhakaran’s position has taken many in the party by surprise.

Even so, several party leaders have reacted in a conciliatory tone, signalling that the leadership is keen to retain him within the party despite the ongoing controversy.

Responding to a related issue, CPI-M's Alappuzha district secretary R. Naser said that although Sudhakaran had criticised certain individuals, he had not made any direct remarks against him personally.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and Alappuzha MP K. C. Venugopal on Thursday denied that he had held any discussions with Sudhakaran.

"It is for him to say. We have known him for long, as a very tall and credible leader," Venugopal said.

Senior Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala, who also hails from Alappuzha, said it was unacceptable that Govindan had publicly insulted a leader who had served the party for over six decades and maintained a reputation free of corruption.

"Even though Sudhakaran belongs to the rival political camp, the Opposition has never raised corruption allegations against him. He is widely respected among the public. Having dedicated more than six decades to the party and coming from a family that even has a martyr, such humiliation from the party secretary is unjustified," he said.

Chennithala also clarified that the United Democratic Front (UDF) had not held any discussions with Sudhakaran so far.

--IANS

sg/vd