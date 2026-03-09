CPI faces internal revolt in Kerala as sitting MLA alleges ‘payment seat’ deal

Thrissur (Kerala), March 9 (IANS) A simmering internal conflict within the Communist Party of India (CPI) has erupted into the open in Kerala’s Thrissur district, with a sitting MLA alleging that the party leadership is attempting to replace him with another candidate due to financial considerations.

The controversy has surfaced in the Nattika Assembly constituency, where CPI MLA C.C. Mukundan has publicly rebelled against the party’s reported move to field former MLA Geetha Gopi in the upcoming election.

The CPI is the second-largest constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mukundan has accused the party leadership of sidelining him because of internal factionalism and what he described as a “payment seat” arrangement. Speaking to the media, he alleged that Geetha Gopi was being considered for the ticket because of her ability to mobilise funds for the party.

“I cannot collect money for the party. The decision to give her the seat is due to financial influence,” Mukundan said, adding that he would contest the election even if the party denied him the ticket.

The MLA also claimed that he had not been formally informed about any decision to drop him. He further argued that most party legislators were allowed two terms, while he was being denied a second opportunity.

Mukundan alleged that the Cherpu constituency committee had not recommended his name due to factional politics within the local party unit.

The allegations have created an unexpected challenge for the CPI in Thrissur, a district traditionally considered one of the party’s strongholds. Party sources indicated that the leadership had been at odds with Mukundan for some time, and he had earlier been removed from the CPI district council.

In addition, controversies involving his former personal staff had reportedly strained his relationship with the district leadership.

Meanwhile, former MLA Geetha Gopi dismissed the allegations and said she was focused only on fulfilling responsibilities assigned by the party. “The party leadership will respond to the allegations. The people of Nattika who supported me twice will accept me again. They know me well,” she said.

The dispute has raised concerns within the LDF that a possible rebellion by Mukundan could affect the alliance’s prospects in the constituency. Sources indicated that Mukundan is considering contesting the election as an independent candidate if he is denied the CPI ticket. There are also indications that leaders from the Congress party have reached out to him, sensing an opportunity to capitalise on the rift.

Senior Congress leaders are believed to have contacted Mukundan, while some district-level leaders reportedly met him in person to explore the possibility of his aligning with the party.

Mukundan, who is known for maintaining a relatively clean public image and enjoys goodwill among sections of voters, has said he will announce his decision soon.

