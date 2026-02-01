'Cornerstone of safety in our waters': PM Modi wishes Indian Coast Guard on 50th Raising Day

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the Indian Coast Guard personnel on the force's 50th Raising Day, and said that their work not only secures the maritime borders but also sustains the livelihoods of communities that depend on the sea.

The Indian Coast Guard, established on February 1, 1977, is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency with jurisdiction over its territorial waters, including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

The Indian Navy first proposed the formation of the coast guard to provide non-military maritime services to the country.

"It is a moment of immense pride to celebrate the 50th Raising Day of the Bharatiya Tatrakshak. For five decades, the Indian Coast Guard has stood as a vigilant protector, safeguarding our nation's maritime interests with unparalleled dedication and valour, PM Modi said in his message.

From ensuring maritime security and spearheading disaster response to combating smuggling and preserving the country's fragile marine ecosystems, the Prime Minister said that the force has been a "cornerstone of safety in Indian waters".

"Their work not only secures our borders but also sustains the lives and livelihoods of communities that depend on the sea," he said.

"Furthermore, the Bharatiya Tatrakshak's commitment to environmental stewardship through cleanliness campaigns aligns seamlessly with our national vision for sustainable and pristine coasts," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that as India heads towards achieving the resolution of a Viksit Bharat, the role of the Indian Coast Guard is set to become even more pivotal.

"In an era of the growing importance of the 'Blue Economy' and greater emphasis on trade, the Coast Guard is the primary guarantor of stability. From managing the complexities of increased maritime traffic to countering threats like climate-induced disasters, the Coast Guard is at the forefront of India's emergence as a leading maritime player," he said.

"On this milestone occasion, I extend my heartiest greetings to all Tatrakshaks. May your spirit and commitment continue to power the nation towards a secure and prosperous future," PM Modi added.

--IANS

sd/