Contamination of school water tanks with pesticide an act of terrorism: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reacting to the shocking incident of water tanks at a government primary school contaminated by miscreants using pesticide resulting in four children falling ill in Shivamogga district, on Friday described the episode as an act of terrorism.

The incident was reported from Huvinakone village in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah said: "The state government has taken very seriously the incident in which miscreants allegedly mixed pesticide into the drinking water tank of the government primary school. In my view, this heinous act, seemingly intended to cause mass deaths of innocent young children, is no less than a terrorist attack.

"Thanks to the alertness of the school’s cooking staff, a major tragedy was averted. I commend the kitchen staff for their timely intervention," he added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that he has instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the culprits behind this act, and ensure they are punished with the strictest penalties.

"The mindset that leads someone to poison drinking water shows the moral degradation of humanity within our society. Everyone must reflect deeply on this," CM Siddaramaiah said.

On Thursday, two water tanks at the government school were found to be contaminated, with one tank containing a particularly high level of pesticide.

The issue came to light when some students noticed a foul smell while washing their hands with water from the second tank. Sensing something unusual, they alerted the teachers.

Four children who used the contaminated water for washing hands reportedly fell ill. They were shifted to the Hosanagara hospital and their condition is currently stable.

Tahsildar Rashmi Halesh, along with other officers, rushed to the school and conducted an on-site inspection. The shocking incident has sparked outrage among villagers and parents.

They have condemned the act and demanding the culprits be traced and punished with stringent legal action.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the police, and investigations into the incident are currently in progress.

Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa hails from Shivamogga district and he is the district in-charge minister.

--IANS

mka/pgh