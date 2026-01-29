Congress welcomes SC order staying new UGC rules, BJP says it respects decision

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court’s decision to stay the operation of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, on Thursday triggered political reactions from across the spectrum, with the Congress welcoming the move while the BJP said it respects the apex court’s order and will act accordingly.

Speaking to IANS, Congress Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai thanked the Supreme Court and accused the BJP-led government of pursuing divisive politics.

"I would like to thank the Supreme Court. The BJP government has practised divisive politics within society — first between Hindus and Muslims, and now even among Hindus by dividing them into forward, backward, and Dalit groups. The Supreme Court certainly deserves full appreciation for this decision," Rai told IANS.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai, however, struck a different note, expressing dissatisfaction with the interim relief.

"The Supreme Court did not need to impose a stay. A strict stance should have been taken against those opposing the regulations. In a way, the Supreme Court is helping the BJP -- that is how this decision will be interpreted," he said.

Dalwai went on to allege that the ruling party was attempting to dilute the rights of marginalised communities.

"The BJP must be thinking of taking this back, and they are doing it with the help of the Supreme Court. The people of OBC, SC, and ST communities should get their rights. This is wrong. This decision of the Supreme Court is quite wrong,” he told IANS.

Dalwai further alleged that the justice system and bureaucracy were being influenced, claiming that individuals associated with the RSS were increasingly being appointed, which, according to him, was affecting constitutional institutions.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also welcomed the court’s intervention but blamed the Centre for fuelling social tensions.

"The Supreme Court has given its verdict, and I welcome it. However, it is the duty of the government to maintain peace among people and communities and to prevent conflicts. Instead, this government is creating conflicts based on caste and religion and diverting people’s attention from real issues," he said.

RLP supremo and MP Hanuman Beniwal said the government must clearly state its position on the issue.

"It is not as if the government was unaware earlier. Governments do not function casually or issue orders while asleep. The government must defend its stand in the Supreme Court and not retreat from it. Whether the government maintains its stand or changes, it will become clear in the court. But if the government backs away, it will be seen as an attempt to divide people," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj emphasised the need to adhere strictly to constitutional provisions.

"All the articles of the Constitution should be read carefully and implemented properly. They should be amended only where necessary. The Constitution already has strong anti-discrimination provisions, and these must be studied thoroughly and enforced in the right spirit. There should be discussion on such issues, but by bringing new guidelines, the government appears confused about what it wants to do," he said.

Samajwadi Party leader S.T. Hasan said: "The anger among the people should subside, and justice must prevail. The rights of SC, ST, and OBC communities should not be violated, nor should injustice be done to people from the general category. We will respect the final decision of the court, and even the present stay order is welcome."

On the other hand, BJP leaders stressed respect for the judiciary and refrained from criticising the apex court.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said: "It is an order of the court. Whenever there is a court order, the government acts in accordance with it."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad said the stay should be viewed within the framework of democratic institutions.

"In a democracy, the judiciary, the executive, and the legislature each have their own spheres of authority, and these must be respected. The court has only put a stay; it has not rejected the regulations. After proper consideration, the court will give its final decision," he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai reiterated the party’s position of respecting the Supreme Court.

"We respect the Supreme Court, and whatever decision the Supreme Court delivers, action will be taken accordingly," he said.

BJP leader Sunil Bharala pointed out what he described as flaws in the regulations.

"One of the shortcomings is that after the use of caste-indicative words, cases could be registered against students. Moreover, a committee has been formed in which one community would decide matters related to that committee. These issues need careful consideration," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Daya Shankar Singh declined to comment on the matter, saying: "We do not have the right to comment on an issue that is currently before the court."

