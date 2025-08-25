Congress suspends MLA Rahul Mamkootathil amid sexual misconduct allegations

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (IANS) The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Monday suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party’s primary membership for six months following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The first action by the party came last week, when hours after the controversy surfaced, he was asked to step down as president of the Youth Congress, which he did. While the party stopped short of asking him to resign from the Assembly, the disciplinary action means the young MLA will not be able to participate in the upcoming legislative and party meetings.

Party leaders, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, held consultations before arriving at the decision.

According to sources, the move is aimed at damage control, as the leadership fears that a resignation could trigger a by-election in Palakkad, potentially leading to political setbacks.

The party high command had earlier favoured resignation, but after receiving legal advice, the state unit decided that suspension was the more pragmatic option.

Following the fresh action, Mamkootathil will remain barred from participating in the parliamentary party meetings and other official forums.

Party leaders reportedly believe this step will help cool the controversy.

Despite mounting pressure, including demands from women leaders such as former legislator Shanimol Usman and present legislator Uma Thomas, Mamkootathil has firmly rejected calls to resign.

On Sunday, he attempted to defend himself by releasing WhatsApp chats and phone conversations with the complainant, a transwoman named Avantika, who has accused him of coercion and threats.

However, Mamkootathil has avoided giving a direct response to more serious allegations, including an audio clip in which he is purportedly heard forcing a woman into abortion and issuing death threats.

While Avantika insists the voice is his, Mamkootathil has not denied it outright, nor has he sought a forensic examination to clear his name.

His reluctance to strongly assert innocence, party insiders say, has left even his sympathisers confused and unwilling to rally behind him.

Both the State Women’s Commission and the Child Rights Commission have taken cognisance of the matter after a second, more damaging portion of the audio surfaced. Still, Rahul has maintained that he will “respond if and when a case is filed”, while refusing to lodge complaints about alleged fake recordings.

For now, the KPCC hopes that suspension, rather than resignation, will contain the political fallout. Now the ball is in the court of the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP, which have strongly protested and demanded that the first-time legislator resign.

--IANS

sg/dpb