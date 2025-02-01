Congress Leaders Mentally Bankrupt, BJP MP Slams Tewari's 'Useless Ritual' Budget Remark

New Delhi: Reacting to Congress MP Manish Tewari's remarks that Budget is "as useless a ritual as the President address", BJP MP Deepak Prakash said that Congress leaders are mentally bankrupt. He called the Budget the "symbol of the aspirations of 140 crore Indians."

"Congress and Congress leaders are mentally bankrupt. Budget is the symbol of the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. Every citizen is connected to it. But the Congress mindset clearly shows that it has nothing to do with common people," Prakash told ANI.

Manish Tewari on Saturday criticised the annual Budget process, calling it "nothing more than an accounting exercise" that simply tracks government earnings and expenditures.

In a post on X, Tewari argued that over the years, the Budget has turned into a grandstanding ritual for the Finance Minister, comparing it to the President's address, and suggested that the government's income and expenditure statement could simply be presented in the House.

"What is a Budget? It is nothing more than an accounting exercise. How much did Government earn and how much did it spend. Over the years it has evolved into an annual grandstanding ritual for the Finance Minister. It is as useless a ritual as the President's address. The income and expenditure statement of the government can just be laid on the floor of the house," the Congress MP posted on X.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore called on the Union Government to change its policy alleging that the super-rich are getting richer.

"We all know that India's economy is in a different stage now. Employment numbers are going down and urban spending has also gone down. The super-rich are getting super money while middle-class people are suffering. We expect that the government will change its policy and address the people's pain," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her record eighth consecutive Budget in Lok Sabha. She outlined key priorities to accelerate economic growth, ensure inclusive development, support industries, and enhance household sentiment.

The Budget also emphasised increasing spending power for India's growing middle class.

She said "Union Budget 2025-26 with an effort to: a. Accelerate growth; b. Secure inclusive development; c. Invigorate society and industry; d. Uplift household sentiment; and e. Enhance spending on power of India's rising middle class."

While acknowledging ongoing geopolitical challenges that could slow down global economic growth, the Finance Minister expressed confidence in India's strong economic foundation. The government's development policies and structural reforms over the past decade have positioned India as the world's fastest-growing major economy. This has strengthened global confidence in India's potential, making the next five years crucial for achieving holistic development.

The Finance Minister added: "Our economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. Our development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next five years as a unique opportunity to realise 'Sabka Vikas', stimulating balanced growth of all regions". (ANI)