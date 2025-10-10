Congress launches campaign for affordable housing in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) The Congress on Friday launched a state wide campaign in collaboration with 25 different organisations for affordable housing in Maharashtra.

State party unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said this was necessitated as housing prices in Mumbai and across Maharashtra have gone beyond the reach of the common people.

“The affordable housing scheme initiated by the Congress government is extremely beneficial and must be implemented on a larger scale.Under the 33/33/33 formula for mill land development, the 33 per cent of land meant for public purposes is being handed over to industrialists at the expense of the public. To stop this and to ensure that affordable housing projects are developed on these lands,” he stated.

Sapkal said: “It was the Congress government that initiated affordable housing through Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and later decided to provide homes for mill workers. Out of 1,10,000 promised homes for mill workers, only 15,000 have been delivered so far. The remaining mill lands are being handed over to industrialists. The BJP-led Mahayuti government is literally putting Mumbai up for sale as everything is being gifted to their favourite businessmen. Just as the Delhi leadership has propped up its favourite industrialist, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has now created his own set of industrialists and giving them land parcels and housing projects.”

Meanwhile, Sapkal criticised Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil for his statement that “farmers have become addicted to loan waivers,” calling it irresponsible and shameless.

“At a time when farmers are devastated, such remarks only rub salt into their wounds. Ministers in the Fadnavis government are loose-tongued, shameless, and arrogant. By making such comments, they have exposed how their government thrives on hollow promises. Such ministers should be sacked, but unfortunately, CM Fadnavis continues to shield them — a tragedy for Maharashtra,” he noted.

Sapkal also said that preparations for the local body elections are underway. Review meetings have been conducted across all districts, and verification of voter lists is in progress.

Applications from aspiring candidates have been invited and will be routed through district Congress committees to the state committee, which will take the final call. He clarified that decisions regarding alliances for local body elections will be made at the local level.

--IANS

sj/pgh