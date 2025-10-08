Congress failed to take firm stand on terrorism after 26/11 attacks: PM Modi

Navi Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress on Wednesday, alleging that the party-led government after the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 responded with evident weakness and failed to demonstrate a firm stance against terrorism.

“Mumbai, along with being India’s financial capital, is one of the most vibrant cities in India. In 2008, the terrorists chose the city of Mumbai for a major attack. But the Congress government that was in power at that time sent a message of weakness and bowed down in front of terrorism,” said the Prime Minister while speaking after the inauguration of the first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

PM Modi said that recently, a senior Congress leader, who had served as the country’s Home Minister during the Congress regime, made a major revelation in an interview that after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the armed forces were ready to strike Pakistan.

“The entire country wanted the same, but under pressure from another country, the Congress government stopped the nation's armed forces from attacking Pakistan,” he said.

PM Modi said that the Congress must tell who that person was who took the decision under foreign pressure and toyed with the sentiments of Mumbai and the country.

“Our vision aligns with the concept of ‘One Nation, One Mobility’, and the introduction of the Mumbai One App is a step forward in realising this goal. Nothing is more important to us than the security of the country and its citizens. Today's India gives a strong response, striking by entering homes. The world has seen this during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

PM Modi urged the people to embrace Swadeshi.

“Proudly say, this is Swadeshi. This should be the mantra of every home and every market. Every citizen will bring Swadeshi goods home and give Swadeshi goods as gifts. This way, the country's money will stay within the country. This will provide work to India's labourers and employment to the youth. Imagine, when the whole of India adopts Swadeshi, how much India's strength will increase,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that India is the youngest country in the world, and our biggest strength is the youth.

“That’s why our policies focus on creating jobs. Big investments help generate employment. For example, building a port like Vadhavan for Rs 76,000 crore not only boosts the economy but also creates many job opportunities,” PM Modi.

--IANS

sj/dan