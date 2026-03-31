Congress failed to prioritise national interest, says Maha CM Fadnavis in Assam rally

Guwahati, March 31 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday addressed a public rally in Assam’s Jorhat, striking a strong cultural and political chord as he began his speech with an Assamese greeting and the slogan “Jai Aai Axom,” drawing enthusiastic response from the crowd.

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Fadnavis invoked Assam’s rich heritage, paying tributes to Maa Kamakhya, Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, positioning the BJP as a party that respects and promotes regional identity alongside national unity.

Targeting the Congress, Fadnavis said the opposition has failed to prioritise development and national interest. He alleged that while the BJP has always acted responsibly even in opposition, Congress has indulged in “self-serving politics” and attempts to create instability through misinformation.

Referring to the current global situation, he said that with war-like conditions and instability in neighbouring regions, political parties in India must stand united in the interest of national security. “This is the time to strengthen the country, not weaken it for political gains,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s engagement with Assam, Fadnavis claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the state 35 times, reflecting the government’s commitment to the region’s growth. In contrast, he alleged that previous Congress Prime Ministers had neglected Assam.

He further asserted that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a strong and stable nation, while accusing the Congress of spreading false narratives.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who is contesting from Jorhat, Fadnavis questioned his connect with the constituency, asking whether he had visited the area even ten times after becoming a Member of Parliament.

The rally also saw BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami seeking public support, expressing confidence that voters in Jorhat would once again back the BJP on the plank of development.

With sharp exchanges between the BJP and Congress leaders, the electoral contest in Jorhat is intensifying ahead of the polls.

--IANS

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