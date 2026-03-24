Congress can go to Pakistan to contest polls: CM Sarma​

Guwahati, March 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the rejection of its candidate’s nomination, while also announcing a series of development promises and welfare measures ahead of the elections. ​

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Reacting to the controversy, Sarma took a jibe at the opposition, saying, “If the Congress is unhappy, they can go and contest elections in Pakistan,” triggering a fresh political slugfest in the state. ​

Notably, the Election Commission today rejected the nominations of three Congress candidates during scrutiny. ​

However, Sarma said he does not want any candidate’s nomination rejected in the ongoing election process, but maintained that applications would be cancelled if found to be incorrectly filed in accordance with the rules. ​

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the scrutiny of nomination papers is a legal and procedural exercise, and the authorities will act strictly in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission. ​

“I do not want anyone’s nomination to be rejected. However, if someone has filed their nomination incorrectly, then it will be rejected as per the rules,” he said. ​

The Chief Minister also indicated that eviction drives would be carried out in several areas of Barpeta district after the elections. ​

“Once the polls are over, eviction will be undertaken in multiple locations in Barpeta,” he said, asserting that the government remains committed to clearing encroachments. ​

Focusing on development, Sarma announced that a new flyover would be constructed in Bhawanipur to ease traffic congestion and boost connectivity in the region. ​

He said infrastructure expansion remains a key priority of the state government. ​

In a significant outreach to unemployed youth, the Chief Minister promised financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to eligible young men and women. ​

“We will provide Rs 2 lakh to unemployed youths to support their livelihoods and encourage self-reliance,” he said. ​

Sarma reiterated that the BJP-led government is working with a clear vision of development and governance, and urged people to support the party in the upcoming elections. ​

--IANS

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