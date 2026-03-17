Congress bets on mix of experience and familiar faces in first list of 55 candidates in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17 (IANS) The Indian National Congress on Tuesday released its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, signalling a calibrated blend of experience, continuity, and high-visibility entrants as the party seeks to return to power in the state.

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Kerala will go to the polls on April 9.

Of the 55 candidates named, 19 are sitting legislators, indicating a cautious reliance on incumbency amid concerns of anti-incumbency. The Congress currently has 22 MLAs in the outgoing Assembly, though three sitting members do not figure in the list.

Senior leader K. Babu, who had earlier announced his retirement from electoral politics, has been left out, while expelled leader Rahul Mamkootathil remains sidelined following serious criminal allegations. Two-time MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly has also not been included, with sources saying he has been summoned to Delhi, keeping speculation alive ahead of the second list.

The Congress, which leads the United Democratic Front (UDF), traditionally contests around 92 of the 140 Assembly seats. Party leaders indicated that a second list is likely to be released on Wednesday.

Sources said the delay in finalising the first list stemmed from internal deliberations over accommodating senior Lok Sabha members. While the state leadership is inclined to keep MPs out of the fray, veterans K. Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash have reportedly expressed interest in returning to state politics.

In a bid to broaden its appeal, the party has fielded popular film actor and stage artiste Ramesh Pisharody from Palakkad.

The list also reflects the Congress’s strategy of capitalising on high-profile defections from the CPI(M). Former three-time CPI(M) legislator Ayisha Potti, who recently joined the Congress, has been nominated from Kottarakkara to take on Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

Another former Left sympathiser, A. Suresh, has been fielded from Malampuzha, a constituency long associated with veteran leader V.S. Achuthanandan.

The candidates' list includes former MPs K. Muraleedharan and Ramya Haridas. In a key contest, emerging leader Abdul Rasheed has been nominated to challenge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom.

With a mix of experience, defections, and fresh faces, the Congress appears to be positioning itself for a high-stakes electoral battle, even as crucial decisions remain pending ahead of the next round of candidate announcements.

--IANS

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