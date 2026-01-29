Congress appoints district presidents in Rajasthan and Punjab

Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday announced the appointment of new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Rajasthan and Punjab with immediate effect.

The appointments have been approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge under the party’s ongoing organisational strengthening initiative, Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

According to an official press release issued by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, four districts in Rajasthan and two districts in Punjab have received new leadership.

In Rajasthan, the Congress has appointed Digvijay Singh Purawat as DCC President, Pratapgarh, Sunil Sharma as DCC President, Jaipur Urban, Virender Singh Gurjar as DCC President, Jhalawar and Hansraj Meena as DCC President, Baran.

In Punjab, Kulwant Rai Singla has been appointed as DCC President, Mansa, while Nishat Akhtar has been appointed as DCC President, Malerkotla.

The party stated that these appointments are part of its broader effort to strengthen the organisational structure at the grassroots level and energise district units ahead of upcoming political challenges.

The appointments come into effect immediately and are expected to play a key role in reinforcing the Congress party’s presence and coordination at the district level in both states.

The order was issued from the AICC headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi, and bears the signature of KC Venugopal, MP and General Secretary, All India Congress Committee.

In Rajasthan, appointments on post of District Congress Committee presidents were awaited for these four seats for a long while. Names for 45 districts were announced last year in November.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a key meeting with senior leaders from the Uttarakhand unit of the party in New Delhi.

The interaction was part of the ongoing series of state-wise review meetings being conducted by the Congress high command to assess organisational strength, discuss local issues, and strategise for future electoral battles.

--IANS

arc/uk