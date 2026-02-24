Congress activity always turns into blessings for us: Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reacted sharply to the “shamshan yatra (funeral procession)" organised by the Congress against former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, terming the move politically immature and counterproductive.

Read More

Addressing reporters, CM Sarma said the actions taken by the Congress party often end up benefiting the BJP.

“Whenever Congress does something, it turns out to be a blessing for us,” the Chief Minister remarked, adding that such symbolic protests reflect the party’s frustration rather than political strength.

Referring to Borah’s exit from Congress, CM Sarma recalled his own departure from the party years ago.

“When I left the Congress, they washed the premises of Rajiv Bhawan. However, I did not leave behind any bitterness,” he said, drawing a contrast between his approach and the current political discourse within the opposition.

Bhupen Borah formally resigned from Congress last week, citing prolonged neglect, lack of internal democracy and denial of opportunities to engage with the party’s central leadership.

Shortly after quitting the party he had been associated with for more than three decades, Borah joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, marking a significant political shift ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Borah’s resignation and subsequent induction into the BJP have triggered strong reactions within the Congress party, leading to protests and symbolic demonstrations by party workers.

The Congress leadership has accused Borah of betraying the party, while BJP leaders have welcomed his decision, calling it a reflection of growing disillusionment within the opposition camp.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also spoke about ticket distribution in the hill district of Karbi Anglong, stating that the BJP would take decisions after assessing ground realities and organisational feedback.

He indicated that the party would prioritise winnability and local support while finalising candidates.

Political observers say Borah’s switch to the BJP could impact Assam’s opposition dynamics, particularly at a time when Congress is attempting to rebuild alliances and consolidate its base. The BJP, on the other hand, continues to project confidence, asserting that recent political developments indicate growing public support for the ruling party across regions of the state.

--IANS

tdr/dpb