Cong stooping to dirty politics: Union Minister Joshi on linking Delhi blast with Bihar polls

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday accused the Congress of resorting to low politics whenever there is a terrorist incident in the country and of doing the same by linking the Red Fort blast to Bihar polls.

His comments came after Karnataka Chief Minister said that the "Centre must answer why it is that blasts take place only during election time," in an indirect reference to the Bihar Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Thursday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated angrily, "The car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort area has shocked the entire nation. At such a sensitive time, instead of demonstrating unity and strength, Karnataka Congress leaders are making statements that sound as though they are spreading a red carpet for terrorists."

“What connection does the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort have with the Bihar elections? Congress leaders should act with more sense. They must stop making irresponsible comments and playing cheap politics that only embolden terrorists,” Pralhad Joshi said.

The minister condemned that even though 12 innocent people have died and several others have been injured in the Delhi car blast, Karnataka Congress leaders continue to speak as though they are insensitive to human life — calling it a disgraceful act.

“An investigation by the security agencies into the Red Fort blast and the terror attack is already underway in the national Capital. Yet Congress leaders are jumping to conclusions prematurely. Be it the Bengaluru cafe blast or the Pahalgam terror attack, their statements always echo the tone of Pakistan,” Joshi alleged.

“Whenever a terror attack occurs in the country, every party must rise above politics, support the government’s actions to crush terrorism, and demonstrate national unity. We should all speak in one strong voice against terrorists. But Congress leaders engaging in such petty politics instead is tragic and unfortunate for the nation,” Joshi lashed out.

