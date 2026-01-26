Cong on its toes as reports of Tharoor being wooed by Left fly thick and fast

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (IANS) There is rarely a dull moment when the protagonist is Shashi Tharoor. His political career is as intriguing as the flamboyant Thiruvananthapuram MP is articulate. Now, the Congress is reportedly on tenterhooks as rumours of Tharoor being wooed by the Left are doing the rounds of Kerala's political circles.

Now well into his fourth-consecutive term, Tharoor has largely remained insulated from controversy that could dent his electoral standing, even when personal tragedy and relentless scrutiny threatened to overwhelm him ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

He emerged unscathed then, and for years thereafter, carving out a space in the Congress marked more by intellectual flourish than political intrigue.

That image, however, is now under fresh strain. For weeks, Tharoor has been in the news for reasons that have unsettled Congress ranks.

His perceived warmth towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi — at times generous, at times deeply uncomfortable for party colleagues — had already triggered murmurs about whether he might emulate several North Indian Congress leaders who switched loyalties and joined the BJP.

Those whispers have now given way to another line of speculation.

Over the past two days, Kerala’s political circles have been abuzz with reports that Tharoor travelled to Dubai and held discussions with a Middle East–based businessman said to be close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The possibility that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is attempting to draw Tharoor into its fold has injected fresh volatility into the state’s political narrative.

Unverified but persistent claims suggest that Vijayan is willing to extend political support to Tharoor in a manner that could seriously weaken the Congress in Kerala.

The conjecture goes further still.

Reports circulating in political corridors claim that the Left may be ready to offer him as many as 15 Assembly seats to form a party to hurt the grand old party, along with continued backing for Tharoor’s candidature from Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, should he walk away from the Congress.

While no official confirmation has emerged, the very scale of the speculation has rattled the Congress camp.

Left Democratic Front convener T.P. Ramakrishnan did not deny discussions related to Tharoor potentially joining the CPI(M).

He stated that anyone who agrees with Left ideology is welcome.

The key question now is whether Tharoor, who was allegedly snubbed by Rahul Gandhi at the Mahapanchayat held in Kochi last week, by refusing a handshake and not even being acknowledged by name, would extend his hand to the Left.

The CPI(M)’s unexpected move is seen as an attempt to bring Tharoor on board, capitalising on his sense of humiliation following the episode with Rahul Gandhi.

Amid this gathering storm, the Congress high command appears to be moving swiftly to contain the damage.

Reports have surfaced that Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to reach out personally to Tharoor.

The outreach is aimed at addressing his concerns, reassuring him of his importance within the party, and according him the respect and political space that his stature demands.

All eyes are now on Tharoor’s next move — particularly on whether he will attend the crucial Congress leadership meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to chart the road map for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

His absence from a similar meeting last week only deepened the intrigue, turning speculation into a full-blown political suspense, one that now hinges on whether dialogue can prevail over drama.

