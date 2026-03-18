Cong MP Jawed writes to HM Shah seeking intervention in Uttam Nagar incident

Patna, March 18 (IANS) Amid rising tension in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area, Congress MP from Kishanganj, Mohammad Jawed, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate intervention and enhanced security measures.

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In his letter, Jawed expressed serious concern over the situation, particularly in view of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming festival of Eid al-Fitr.

He claimed that members of a particular community are facing threats and intimidation, with reports suggesting that some groups have even been warned against celebrating the festival.

“I write with deep concern and a sense of urgency regarding the disturbing developments in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, where members of the Muslim community are facing open threats, intimidation, and a systematic attempt to create fear in their daily lives,” Jawed stated.

He further emphasised that the situation goes beyond a routine law-and-order issue.

“What is unfolding is not an isolated incident, but a pattern of targeted hostility that raises serious questions about the State's ability and willingness to protect all citizens equally. Public threats, inflammatory slogans, and the circulation of hate-filled content have created an atmosphere where a section of Indian citizens feels unsafe in the national Capital,” he added.

Jawed also raised concerns about the response of law enforcement agencies, stating that any perceived inaction could undermine public trust.

“When threats are issued so openly, and yet go unchecked, it erodes public confidence in law enforcement and emboldens those seeking to disturb communal harmony,” he said.

Referring to constitutional safeguards, the MP noted that Articles 14, 19, and 21 guarantee equality, freedom, and the right to life with dignity.

“These rights appear to be under strain in Uttam Nagar today,” he remarked.

In his appeal, Jawed urged the Home Minister to take immediate cognisance of the situation, ensure accountability for any lapses, and direct the Delhi Police to act firmly and impartially against those spreading hate or attempting to communalise the issue.

He also called for an independent review of police action to address concerns of bias or inaction.

“The silence or delay of the State in such moments sends a dangerous message that intimidation can replace law, and fear can override rights. This must not be allowed in a constitutional democracy,” he said.

The tension in Uttam Nagar reportedly escalated following a Holi-day incident in which a youth was allegedly assaulted and killed by a group, triggering unrest in the area.

--IANS

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