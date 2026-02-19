Cong accuses Assam govt of corruption, releases '20-point chargesheet'

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday levelled allegations of “rampant corruption” against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), releasing a 20-point chargesheet ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Read More

The chargesheet was released in Guwahati in the presence of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders, including Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, as part of the party’s election campaign strategy. The opposition party accused the BJP-led state government of misgovernance and failing to fulfil several promises made to voters during its tenure in power.

According to the Congress, the document outlines allegations that the state administration misused official machinery and engaged in selective eviction drives. The party alleged that such actions were carried out in a manner that adversely affected certain sections of society and questioned the government’s approach to law enforcement and administrative action.

The chargesheet also alleged that the Chief Minister, some members of his Cabinet, and their associates had accumulated wealth through improper means. The Congress termed these alleged actions a breach of public trust and demanded accountability from the state government.

Among the issues highlighted in the document, the Congress said the BJP government had failed to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities, despite assurances, and had not implemented the promised increase in daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 351.

The party also criticised what it described as inadequate progress in key sectors and alleged that the government had not effectively addressed concerns related to employment, welfare, and development.

Addressing reporters after releasing the chargesheet, Congress leaders urged voters to hold the state government accountable and said the document would form a key part of the party’s electoral campaign ahead of the Assembly elections. They said the chargesheet reflects what they described as gaps between promises and implementation.

The BJP rejected the allegations, describing them as politically motivated. Party leaders said the government had undertaken significant development initiatives and expressed confidence that the electorate would support its governance record in the forthcoming elections.

--IANS

tdr/pgh