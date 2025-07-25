Confusion galore over claims of ‘Aparajita Bill’ being sent back to Bengal govt for reconsideration

Kolkata, July 25 (IANS) Confusions have started surfacing in West Bengal with speculation suggesting Governor C.V. Ananda Bose sending back Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, meant for harshest of punishment for accused in cases of rape and rape and murder, to the state government for reconsideration.

This information was selectively leaked to the media on Friday by a section of the insiders in Raj Bhavan, which claimed that the Governor has sent the Bill back to the state government for reconsideration following serious objections raised by the Union Government.

However, confusion started surfacing over the development, since none in the state or within the ruling Trinamool Congress were agreeing to accept that the said Bill has been referred back to the state government for reconsideration.

Only, Trinamool Congress state general secretary and the party spokesman Kunal Ghosh had made a social media post on this issue where he also admitted of not being sure of the authenticity of the information.

“Why did the Centre return the Aparajita Bill to the state? Did they object, labeling the death penalty for rape and murder as an excessively cruel punishment? News from Raj Bhavan sources. Details are being sought. If this is true, there will be strong protests. Mamata Banerjee has the strictest stance on women's safety. On the other hand, the BJP's mentality has now become clear."

The Bill was passed on the floor of the West Bengal assembly last year amid the ghastly tape and murder of a lady junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises.

Subsequently, the office of the West Bengal Governor forwarded the Bill to the office of the Indian President Droupadi Murmu for the latter’s consideration. Now, with information surfacing about the Bill being sent back to the state government for reconsideration, uncertainties have started surfacing over the fate of the Bill.

In February this year, a delegation of Trinamool Congress Parliamentarians, from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, met the Indian President seeking quick approval of the BILL, which sought capital punishment for convicts in rape and murder cases.

The said Bill has provisions for completion of investigation in such cases in 21 days and filing of chargesheets within 30 days. In the Bill, there are provisions for quick completion of the trial process in the matter, as well as some proposed additions in the provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

--IANS

src/pgh