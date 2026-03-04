Commitment to national interest guided by PM Modi, says Vinod Tawde

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Following the announcement of his candidature for the Rajya Sabha, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday expressed his gratitude via social media, reaffirming his dedication to the party’s mission and the nation.

In a post on his X handle Tawde stated, "Infinite thanks and gratitude! I sincerely thank the senior leadership and the Central Election Committee for selecting me as a Rajya Sabha candidate.

"Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of National President Nitin Nabin, we remain forever committed to serving the national interest.

"My heartfelt thanks to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State President Ravindra Chavan for this nomination. I am firm and committed to fulfilling this new responsibility with complete dedication and loyalty."

The decision to field Vinod Tawde for the Rajya Sabha is widely viewed as a recognition of his organizational prowess and unwavering party loyalty. His strategic performance in Bihar and other states played a decisive role in this promotion. After Nitish Kumar exited the NDA in 2022, the BJP entrusted Tawde with the critical role of Bihar Incharge.

In a politically complex state, Tawde strengthened the party’s infrastructure down to the booth level. He is hailed as a chief architect of the NDA's resounding success in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Through meticulous planning, effective "social engineering," and seamless coordination with allies, he solidified the NDA's grip on the state, cementing his position among the most powerful BJP leaders in New Delhi.

Vinod Tawde’s political career began as a full-time activist with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where he led student movements at both Mumbai and national levels.

He served as Mumbai BJP President from 2000 to 2003. He was a long time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC); served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Council in 2011.

He held key portfolios including Education, Cultural Affairs, Sports, and Marathi Language in the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet from 2014–2019.

After being denied a ticket in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, he was later inducted into the BJP Central Team in 2020.

He has since successfully managed responsibilities as the incharge for Haryana and Bihar, and currently serves as the election incharge for Kerala.

The BJP has nominated Tawde from Maharashtra for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections. Alongside him, the party has fielded Ramdas Athawale, Maya Ivnate, and Ramrao Wadkute.

Given the current strength of the BJP in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Tawde’s victory is considered certain. This election will mark his first entry into the Upper House of Parliament.

