Coalition govt in Andhra Pradesh made Governor speak lies in Assembly, says YSRCP

Amaravati, Feb 11 (IANS) YSR Congress Party has alleged that the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh made Governor S. Abdul Nazeer speak lies in the state Assembly.

Reacting to the Governor’s address to the joint session of both the Houses of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session, YSRCP legislators alleged that the speech was full of falsehoods, inflated numbers, baseless allegations and deliberate distortions.

MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar said that the Governor’s address resembled a compilation of “yellow media” stories. He was referring to the pro-TDP media houses.

Talking to media persons, some MLAs and MLCs of the YSRCP slammed the coalition government for denying the party the status of main opposition. They claimed that the coalition was scared of its failures being exposed by the YSRCP.

YSRCP MLAs and MLCs, led by party president and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, were present when the Governor began his speech. They tried to disrupt the Governor’s address by raising slogans against the government. After spending a few minutes, they left the House.

MLA Chandrasekhar said the Chandrababu Naidu government, which calls itself visionary, has displayed strange priorities but no real substance. He said the government was afraid that YSRCP would corner it on public issues.

He said the coalition, despite having 164 members, is unable to answer the 11 YSRCP MLAs and is therefore denying YSRCP the opposition status.

Chandrasekhar asserted that YSRCP is ready to attend the Assembly if it is given the Leader of Opposition status. He urged the Governor to intervene in this matter.

The MLA said that in 20 months, the government has pushed the state deep into debt of about Rs 3.27 lakh crore while claiming to create wealth, and is misleading people with announcements about aerospace, electronic and quantum cities.

He further said the government talks of reconstruction and development while blaming YSRCP for destruction, even though the previous TDP government left only about Rs 100 crore in the treasury, whereas the YSRCP government successfully ran welfare and development programmes for five years and fulfilled promises without corruption.

In contrast, the present coalition promised wealth creation but weakened the state financially, increased borrowings rapidly, and focused on Amaravati real estate and land allocations in Visakhapatnam rather than real development, he said.

MLC Sipai Subramanyam said the coalition government has failed to fulfil the promises made in the elections. He said the government was denying YSRCP the main opposition status as it was afraid of being questioned. He accused the government of cheating people in the name of PPP.

“This coalition government has made even the Governor speak lies in front of the Assembly. It is refusing to grant Leader of Opposition status to YSRCP, which is the sole opposition party. The coalition government must answer where the Rs 3,20,000 crores borrowed in just twenty months have gone,” MLC T. Madhava Rao said.

He added that the YSRCP would continue to question the government in legislative Council.

