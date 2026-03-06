Coal trader hacked to death in Hazaribagh, villager crushed by fleeing attackers’ SUV

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), March 6 (IANS) A brutal incident rocked the Barkagaon police station area of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district after unidentified assailants allegedly murdered a coal trader, while a villager was run over and killed by the attackers’ vehicle as they made their escape, police officials said on Friday.

Read More

The double death has triggered panic and anger among residents of Napo Khurd village, where the incident took place.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the deceased coal trader has been identified as Rohit Sahu, a resident of Napo Khurd village who was involved in the local coal trade. Late on Thursday night, Rohit was in the village when a group of unidentified men arrived in a white Scorpio SUV.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants surrounded Rohit Sahu and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. The assault was so severe that he died on the spot before locals could intervene. The brutal killing created panic among villagers present there and in nearby areas.

After carrying out the attack, the accused fled the spot in the same Scorpio. While fleeing, the driver sped recklessly to avoid being caught by locals. During the escape, the vehicle hit several people on the road.

One of them, identified as Pradeep Sahu, a resident of the same village, sustained critical injuries after being run over by the vehicle. Villagers immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The back-to-back deaths in the village within a short span of time sparked tension and outrage among residents. Villagers gathered at the spot and demanded swift action against the perpetrators.

On receiving information, a team from Barkagaon police station rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. The police took both bodies into custody and sent them to Hazaribagh for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are conducting raids to identify and arrest the attackers. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the Scorpio used in the crime and determine the motive behind the murder.

--IANS

snc/skp/rad