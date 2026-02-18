CNS meets chiefs of Russian, Thai, Lanka navies at International Fleet Review

Visakhapatnam, Feb 18 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tirpathi, had an interaction with the Chief of the Russian Navy at the International Fleet Review here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Indian Navy, CNS held an interaction with Admiral Aleksandr Alekseevich Moiseev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

The dialogue reflected the longstanding character of India–Russia naval cooperation, highlighting sustained operational interactions, interoperability, and professional exchanges, reinforced through frameworks such as the RELOS Agreement and engagements including Exercise INDRA Navy, the spokesperson posted on X.

Alongside the vibrant operational and professional exchanges at Visakhapatnam, Admiral Tripathi engaged with Adm Pairote Fuangchan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy.

Discussions centred on advancing operational engagements, including Exercise Ayutthaya, coordinated patrols (CORPATs), and the Trilateral Maritime Exercise SITMEX, alongside continued efforts towards enhancing information sharing for Maritime Domain Awareness.

Reflecting the close and enduring maritime relations between neighbouring navies, the CNS also engaged with VAdm Kanchana Banagoda, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The interaction highlighted sustained operational linkages, continued capacity building efforts, and cooperation reinforced through engagements such as Exercise SLINEX, alongside regular training and professional exchanges.

Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Tarun Sobti, met VAdm Axel Deertz, Commander of the German Fleet and Supporting Forces.

The interaction highlighted avenues for enhanced cooperation, professional exchanges, and sustained maritime engagements, with continued interactions during MILAN 2026.

The presence of the German Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft reflected growing operational convergence and interoperability between the two navies, the Navy spokesperson said.

Underscoring the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region, DCNS VAdm Tarun Sobti engaged in a bilateral meeting with Brigadier General Mohamed Saleem, Commandant Coast Guard, MNDF, Republic of Maldives.

The interaction highlighted the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and the Maldives, focusing on advancing cooperation and broadening professional exchanges. Continued engagements during MILAN 2026 further reinforced the shared resolve to promote regional maritime security and stability. The participation of the MNDF Coast Guard Ship Huravee reflected the Maldives’ commitment to enhancing interoperability and deepening collaborative efforts at sea.

International Fleet Review 2026 was conducted off the Visakhapatnam coast on Wednesday, with participation from 74 countries.

President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the assembled fleet from INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel. According to the Ministry of Defence, 66 Indian and 19 foreign ships participated, alongside three Indian Navy submarines and over 60 aircraft.

The Indian Navy showcased multi-domain operational capability through Search and Rescue drills, operational readiness demonstrations by MARCOS, and dynamic maritime manoeuvres. Iconic platforms, including INS Vikrant and Indian Navy submarines, underscored India’s combat preparedness and indigenous maritime power.

