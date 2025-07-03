CM Nitish meets Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, discusses key issues

Patna, July 3 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, and reportedly discussed key issues.

CM Nitish reached Raj Bhavan around 11 a.m., and the meeting lasted for about 30 minutes, during which several important administrative issues were discussed.

According to sources, the meeting primarily focused on the appointments of Vice Chancellors in universities across Bihar.

"This meeting was not political but related to higher education and the appointment of Vice Chancellors and other officials in the state's universities," sources said.

The Bihar government, ahead of the Assembly elections, is working to resolve issues across departments, including Higher Education, ensuring timely appointments, fund releases, and smooth educational activities.

The appointment of Vice Chancellors is considered crucial to avoid administrative bottlenecks during the election period.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October-November this year, and the Election Commission of India may announce the schedule soon.

Before the elections, the Nitish Kumar-led government is keen to clear pending administrative issues to ensure smoother governance and to prevent disruptions in universities during the election season.

Several universities in Bihar are awaiting appointments and transfers of Vice Chancellors, registrars, examination controllers and other officials. The Governor, as Chancellor of state universities, along with the Chief Minister, play a key role in these appointments.

Arif Mohammad Khan took charge as the Governor of Bihar in 2025 after serving as the Governor of Kerala from 2022 to 2025.

A senior politician, Khan has previously held important positions in the Central government as a BJP leader.

This meeting holds significance as the state gears up for elections, with the government looking keen to complete critical institutional appointments before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect.

--IANS

ajk/svn