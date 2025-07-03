CM Nitish inspects rising Ganga water level in Patna

Patna, July 3 (IANS) With water levels increasing in several water bodies across Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the rising water level in the Ganga river in Patna.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed officials to remain vigilant in areas along the Ganga, considering the rising water levels.

He stressed ensuring public safety and preparedness measures in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

He also asked officials to monitor the situation closely and maintain readiness for any emergency response.

The inspection comes as the monsoon becomes fully active in Bihar, with the Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rainfall across several districts over the next five days.

The Meteorological Department officials alerted people to follow the guidelines of the district administration and avoid going to the banks of the rivers for any activity.

Rising water levels in the Ganga and other rivers have increased the risk of flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas across the state, prompting the government to step up monitoring and preparedness measures.

The Chief Minister visited various ghats and key points along the JP Ganga Path (Ganga Marine Drive) to assess the situation, accompanied by Patna DM Tyagarajan S M, Divisional Commissioner Chandrashekhar Singh, SSP Karthikeya K Sharma, and senior officials, including his Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar and Secretary Kumar Ravi.

Nitish Kumar inspected the water levels along the Ganga from Atal Path to Gai Ghat, reviewed plantation and beautification works along JP Ganga Path and instructed officials to complete the works efficiently.

He stopped at Digha Ghat to review the construction of the new six-lane bridge parallel to JP Setu (Digha to Sonpur).

He was briefed in detail by engineers and officials on the bridge's progress.

CM Nitish emphasised that the new six-lane bridge will ease travel between Patna and the Saran division, facilitating smoother connectivity between North and South Bihar while reducing traffic pressure on Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu.

