CM Naidu asks TDP MPs to intensify efforts to secure funds from Centre

Amaravati, July 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed the Members of Parliament of his party to intensify efforts to secure necessary funds and advance key developmental projects for the state.

Addressing the Parliamentary Party meeting, CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of utilising Parliament sessions effectively.

He urged MPs to raise crucial issues such as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, river water disputes, and industrial development.

He stressed the need to present the state government’s initiatives on these matters to the Centre's attention through Parliament.

Naidu, whose party is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, stressed the importance of regular engagement with the Union Government. “MPs have been assigned responsibilities according to specific departments. You must maintain consistent dialogue with Union Ministers regarding issues and pending matters, while ensuring coordination with the state administration,” he told the MPs.

He mentioned that due to continuous consultation, they were able to push Rs 180 crore worth of bills related to NREGA back into the process. He urged MPs to similarly focus on central schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ayushman Bharat Health Mission to secure additional funding.

“MPs must be thoroughly informed on all issues and keep relevant data ready. You must also remain alert to evolving political developments. I was able to advocate effectively for the state’s interests at the recent CMs’ meeting of Telugu states in Delhi because I was equipped with accurate and comprehensive information,” he noted.

Naidu directed MPs to ensure that mango farmers receive appropriate support from the Centre, to engage in discussions on reducing GST for the pulp industry, and to bring recent developments in Andhra Pradesh to the notice of Parliament.

He also called for a focus on contemporary initiatives such as Quantum Valley, Green Hydrogen Valley, population management, and the P4 initiative. “When matters related to criminal politics are raised, present the actual developments taking place in the state with clarity,” he added while targeting former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister praised TDP MPs for their consistent attendance and active engagement in Parliamentary proceedings. “Our MPs are performing commendably. While the national average attendance among MPs stands at 85 per cent, TDP members have surpassed it with 86.2 per cent, placing them at the top nationally,” he said.

Highlighting their efficiency, he noted that TDP MPs lead in both participation in debates and the number of questions raised.

He encouraged them to continue voicing the state’s concerns while also acknowledging the commendable work being undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He is the right leader at the right time. Through initiatives like Operation Sindoor, a strong message has been sent to terrorists. MPs should actively engage in discussions on issues such as Operation Sindoor and the 50th anniversary of the Emergency,” he added.

--IANS

ms/uk