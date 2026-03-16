CM Mamata writes to CEC over transfer of IAS, IPS officers in Bengal

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar expressing concern over the removal of several IAS and IPS officers in the state following the announcement of the Assembly elections.

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In the letter, CM Banerjee alleged that the sweeping transfers were carried out without any cogent reasons and without any allegation of violation, misconduct or lapse in connection with the conduct of elections.

"A matter of deep concern and surprise is that the heads of the administrative machinery in the state of West Bengal have been removed within hours of the press release announcing the General Election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, 2026. This has been done in an arbitrary manner, without seeking a panel of officers from the state government and without adhering to the established convention that has guided ECI–state institutional functioning during previous elections,” the Chief Minister wrote.

The development comes after the Election Commission carried out a major reshuffle in the state administration.

In an overnight move, Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Home Secretary J.P. Meena were transferred. Several senior police officials, including the Director General of Police and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, were also removed from their posts.

The reshuffle took place hours after the Election Commission issued the notification for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Objecting to the move, CM Banerjee said such actions undermine the spirit of cooperative federalism and the principles of democratic governance.

“It also undermines the spirit of cooperative federalism and the principles of our democratic polity, which form a basic feature of our constitutional governance. The Election Commission of India, as a constitutional authority of the highest standing, is expected not only to exercise its powers but also to uphold the spirit and values inherent in India’s federal structure,” she wrote.

CM Banerjee also urged the Election Commission to refrain from adopting such unilateral measures in the future, saying they risk diluting the credibility and institutional integrity of the poll panel.

--IANS

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