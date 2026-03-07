CM Mamata hits out at BJP over President's remarks on Santal event venue

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over President Droupadi Murmu's displeasure earlier in the day regarding the West Bengal government allotting a smaller venue for the 9th International Santal Conference at Gossaipur in Darjeeling district, where the President was the chief guest.

Read More

Addressing a sit-in protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Esplanade East in central Kolkata, which began on Friday, CM Banerjee accused the BJP of exploiting the office of the President to defame West Bengal.

“Where has the BJP taken the Constitution today? We feel ashamed to say that. We respect the Hon’ble President. Now she has also been sent to promote the BJP’s politics and fulfil the BJP’s agenda. I am sorry, Madam. I have the utmost respect for you. But you have fallen into the BJP’s trap,” the Chief Minister said.

Claiming that the President had accused the West Bengal government of deliberately preventing people from attending the International Santal Conclave, the Chief Minister said such allegations were baseless, as the state government was not the organiser of the event.

“It was not a state event. The state government was not even aware of the event. We get information about when she will come and when she will go. We try to make arrangements as far as possible. But if someone comes every day, how can I attend every time? Don’t we have work to do? Do we have to be on your tail all the time? Come once a year, I will go and receive you. If you come 50 times a year, I do not have that much time to attend every time,” Banerjee said.

She also said that she could not receive the President as she was participating in the anti-SIR demonstration in what she described as the larger public interest.

“You might be the priority for the BJP. But my priority is the common people,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Banerjee also reacted to the President’s concerns earlier in the day over the lack of development for the tribal community in the state and questioned why the President remained silent when atrocities were taking place against tribal people in Manipur.

“Why didn’t you protest then? You remain silent when atrocities take place against tribal people in other states. Why is West Bengal always the target?” the Chief Minister asked.

--IANS

src/pgh