CM Khandu hails Assam Rifles, villagers for swift rescue in Arunachal landslide; expresses grief over deaths of two workers

Itanagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday thanked Assam Rifles and the local people for their quick and courageous response during a tragic landslide in which two workers were killed and three others injured in Tirap district.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Khandu wrote: "Heartfelt gratitude to the Assam Rifles and the brave locals of Lapnan Village, Khonsa for their swift and courageous response during the tragic landslide on Wednesday.”

“Your immediate action and teamwork saved lives in the face of immense danger. Special thanks to the troops who risked their lives to rescue those trapped under the debris, and to the villagers whose timely support proved invaluable. Our thoughts are with the families of the two labourers who lost their lives.

"Also wishing speedy recovery to the three rescued labourers under medical care. May this remind us all to remain vigilant during continuous rainfall and landslide-prone conditions,” the Chief Minister said.

A disaster management official said that two workers were killed and three others injured when a huge mudslide hit their construction site at Lapnan Village in Tirap district on Wednesday.

The official said that the landslide, triggered by earth cutting at a construction site, trapped five workers under the debris. Troops from Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and State Disaster Response Force rushed to the site and carried out a rescue operation with the active help of the local people.

Two labourers, identified as Pangkai Sankioam (25) and Jaong Pansa (18), both from Kamhua Noksa village in Longding district, lost their lives after being buried under a huge mound of earth, the official said.

He said that three workers - Panpho Pansa, Phongoi Pansa and Chingngam Pansa - were rescued alive and shifted to Dibrugarh in neighbouring Assam for urgent medical treatment.

A Defence spokesman said that prompt and timely action, in a joint rescue operation by Assam Rifles operating under Spear Corps in coordination with the CRPF, SDRF and local villagers led to the evacuation of the persons trapped under the mud who were immediately moved to the hospital after first aid.

Spear Corps and Assam Rifles remain steadfast with the people of Arunachal Pradesh in all such situations, he added.

