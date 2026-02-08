CM Himanta Sarma asks Centre to probe ‘Pakistan links’ of Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday stated that the allegations concerning Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi, who is the spouse of Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, are of a very serious nature and should not be regarded as a trivial issue.

Addressing reporters, CM Sarma said the involvement of a sitting Member of Parliament elevated the issue beyond the purview of a routine investigation.

“These are grave allegations. When a sitting MP, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Congress party in Parliament, is linked to Pakistan in any manner, the matter automatically assumes greater significance,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma revealed that the case was initially examined by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam Police. Based on the findings of the SIT, a formal case was subsequently registered at the CID police station for further inquiry.

According to the Chief Minister, the SIT submitted its report to the state government, following which the matter was placed before the Assam Cabinet. After deliberations, the Cabinet concluded that the scope, sensitivity and wider implications of the allegations necessitated an investigation by a central agency.

“After carefully examining the SIT report, the state Cabinet is of the opinion that the case should be handed over to a central agency for a more comprehensive probe,” CM Sarma said.

He added that the state government has decided to formally approach the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take over the investigation.

The Chief Minister clarified that the process of transferring the case would be initiated once the Ministry of Home Affairs gives its consent.

“We have decided to refer the matter to the MHA. Once we receive a positive response from the Ministry, the case will be officially handed over to the Central government,” he said.

CM Sarma maintained that the decision was taken in the interest of national security and transparency, stressing that issues involving cross-border links and public representatives must be examined thoroughly and without political bias.

He reiterated that the government was committed to ensuring a fair and credible investigation, adding that all steps were being taken strictly in accordance with the law.

