CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Cong over 'loss of cultural roots' in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress following a recent political gathering in Rangiya town, alleging that the event reflected disorder and highlighted the party's widening disconnect from the state's culture, traditions and social values.

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said he was initially unaware of the meeting. However, he claimed that photographs and visuals of the event, which were later brought to his attention, left him taken aback.

According to the Chief Minister, the images did not convey the impression of a structured or disciplined political programme.

"The visuals I saw did not resemble an organised political meeting. What was evident was confusion and chaos rather than clarity and discipline," CM Sarma said.

He asserted that such scenes were symptomatic of a deeper problem within the Congress, alleging that the party has increasingly lost touch with the cultural ethos and social sensitivities of Assam.

He claimed that political activities which disregard local traditions and values raise serious concerns about social harmony in the state.

CM Sarma further said that Assam’s political discourse should be rooted in respect for the state’s cultural identity and collective values. He warned that approaches which, in his view, ignore these fundamentals could have long-term implications for societal cohesion.

Stressing the importance of democratic vigilance, the Assam Chief Minister said defeating the Congress in elections was essential not only for the state but also in the larger national interest.

He urged people to remain alert and exercise their democratic rights responsibly to protect Assam’s cultural integrity and social fabric.

Commenting on opposition dynamics, Sarma also predicted a future political alignment between the Congress and the Akhil Gogoi-led regional outfit Raijor Dal.

He claimed that such a convergence was inevitable and alleged that the Miya community would play a role in bringing the two parties closer.

"Raijor Dal and the Congress will ultimately come together. The Miya community will be instrumental in facilitating this political alignment," he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid heightened political activity in Assam, with political parties intensifying their outreach and positioning ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

CM Sarma reiterated that his government remains committed to preserving Assam’s identity while ensuring political stability and social harmony in the state.

--IANS

tdr/pgh