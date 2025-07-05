CM Fadnavis terms Uddhav Thackeray's speech 'rudali'

Pandharpur, July 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a dig at Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying that he delivered a "rudali" (professional mourner) like speech at the joint rally.

CM Fadnavis said Uddhav Thackeray's entire speech lacked mention of Marathi and focused on how his government was toppled, power and elections.

"This was not a victory rally for Marathi, it was a Rudali. We have seen this Rudali at that place. Basically, Uddhav Thackeray is jealous that he could not do any work worth showing during the 25-year rule in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation," CM Fadnavis said.

CM Fadnavis further said, "Everyone has seen the way we have changed the face of Mumbai under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his (Uddhav Thackeray) time, the Marathi people of Mumbai were exiled. They are jealous that we gave houses to the Marathi people of BDD Chawl, Abhyudaya Nagar, and Patra Chawl in the same place. Whether it is the Marathi people of Mumbai or non-Marathi, everyone is with us. We are Marathi, and we are proud to be Marathi. We are Hindutva supporters. We are proud to be Hindus."

He thanked Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray for giving him the credit of reuniting the estranged Thackeray brothers (Uddhav and Raj), after 20 years.

"I must be getting the blessings of the revered Balasaheb Thackeray somewhere," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters at Pandharpur, where he will perform a traditional Pooja of the Vitthal and Rakhumai on the auspicious Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on Sunday.

Earlier, at the joint rally to celebrate the Maharashtra government withdrawing the two resolutions on the introduction of Hindi along with Marathi and English from grade one, Raj Thackeray said, "Maharashtra is bigger than any dispute and any fight. What Balasaheb Thackeray could not do, what many could not do... to bring us both together... Devendra Fadnavis was able to do."

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP for accusing him of leaving Hindutva, saying that he has not sacrificed Hindutva nor the resolve to fight for Marathi pride.

"Hindutva is not the monopoly of any language. We, who speak authentic Marathi, are more patriotic Hindus than you," Uddhav Thackeray taunted.

