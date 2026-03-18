CM Fadnavis appeals to film celebrities not to get scared after attack on Rohit Shetty’s home

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday appealed to film celebrities in Mumbai not to get scared because of the recent attack on the house of film Director Rohit Shetty.

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"The person accused in this incident is called Shubham Lonkar, who is working as an operative for the Bishnoi gang. His brother has already been arrested, and Shubham, who is outside the country, will also get arrested soon," CM Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council during question hour.

He was replying to the question raised by Shiv Sena(UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir on the systematic targeting of celebrities in Mumbai and the fear among them.

"I appeal to celebrities not to get scared. We will not let Mumbai go towards gang war," the CM said, adding that necessary protection is being provided.

CM Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council that Lonkar is from Akola district in Maharashtra. "He had earlier threatened the Congress MLA and now even the BJP MLA as well. His style of functioning is to call from foreign countries and threaten individuals. We will surely arrest him sometime," the CM said.

He also said that Maharashtra has sought the custody of another criminal, Anmol Bishnoi, presently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "The NIA has arrested Anmol Bishnoi. We have also sought his custody, and we will get it. Once the NIA custody is over, we will get his custody as he is wanted in several cases in Mumbai," CM Fadnavis informed.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis, in his written reply, informed the legislative council that on the night of February 1, an unidentified individual fired a weapon resembling a pistol towards Shetty Tower, the residence of Rohit Shetty, near the building's compound wall. Based on the complaint filed by the informant, a case was registered at Juhu Police Station, and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

He informed that a total of five rounds were fired outside Shetty's residence. One bullet struck the glass of the gallery. Glass fragments and five empty shells were seized by the Director of the Chemical Analysis Department. Based on CCTV footage of the scene, the firearm used in the crime, the vehicle involved, and mobile phones with SIM cards were confiscated. A further in-depth investigation into the crime is ongoing.

A total of 13 accused have been arrested in the crime. As per the orders of the Special MCOCA Court, 12 accused are in judicial custody, while one accused is currently in police custody. A search is underway for the three accused in this case, and the matter remains under investigation.

"In light of this incident, protection has been provided to director Rohit Shetty. To prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of citizens in the area, police station-level checkpoints (nakabandi), additional police deployment, and patrolling have been increased. Furthermore, special investigation drives are being conducted in sensitive areas, and preventive action is being taken against habitual criminals," the reply said.

--IANS

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