CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan discuss latest political situation

Amaravati, Feb 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday discussed the latest political developments in the state and the filling up of four vacancies in the Rajya Sabha.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on various issues during two-and-half hours long meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

The marathon discussion between the two leaders assumed significance in the wake of the opposition YSR Congress Party stepping up its attack on the coalition government over various issues.

The situation arising out of certain objectionable remarks by YSR Congress leaders against the Chief Minister and his son and minister Nara Lokesh, and the subsequent attacks by TDP supporters on the houses of two leaders, is also believed to have come up for discussion.

As four Rajya Sabha seats are going to fall vacant soon, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had a preliminary discussion on the seat sharing among the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP.

The leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena are believed to have discussed issues relating to improving the coordination between the two alliance partners. They feel that YSR Congress is trying to create differences between the cadres of the two parties at the grassroots level.

The two leaders also discussed filling up of various nominated posts in government bodies.

Naidu and Pawan Kalyan reportedly agreed to chalk out a joint strategy to counter what they feel is the attempt by the opposition YSR Congress Party to instigate caste politics. They stressed the need to caution leaders and cadres of the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP not to fall into the trap of the YSR Congress.

The Tirupati laddu adulteration issue is believed to have figured in the discussion in the wake of the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with the charge sheet filed recently. The two leaders reportedly discussed the strategy to counter the YSR Congress Party, which mounted an attack on the Chief Minister after the lab reports cited in the charge sheet ruled out the presence of animal fat in the ghee used for making sacred laddus.

The meeting between the two leaders came a day after the state Cabinet had through discussion on the laddu adulteration issue.

