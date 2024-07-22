YSR Congress Party

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 22, 2024, 07:57 AM

TDP slams Jagan's 'planned' Delhi dharna as "political drama"

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 28, 2023, 07:01 AM

YSRCP to support Modi govt in Parliament, vote against no-trust motion

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

TDP MLA attacked in Assembly at Jagan's behest: Chandrababu Naidu

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

There is no national party except BJP: Nadda

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc