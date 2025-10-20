Jagan Mohan Reddy returns from London

Amaravati, Oct 20 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has returned to India after his personal visit to London.

He had left for London on October 11 to visit his elder daughter. The party stated on Monday, stating that YS Jagan returned to Bengaluru on Monday morning and will arrive in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that a special court for CBI cases in Hyderabad had permitted Jagan to visit London.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the disproportionate assets case against Jagan, had later approached the court seeking cancellation of the travel permit granted to him. It is alleged that Jagan did not provide his own phone number, thus violating the bail conditions.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing later this week.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the Telugu people worldwide. He wished that the Festival of Lights would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into every household.

He said in his message that Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and divine power over destructive forces. He emphasized that the festival stands as a symbol of victory, hope, and new beginnings in people’s lives.

Extending his warm wishes, he said, “May this Diwali fill the lives of Telugu people everywhere with brightness and joy. May every family prosper in the glow of Diyas, with abundant happiness, peace, and good fortune.” He prayed for the well-being, success, and harmony of the people of both Telugu states and Telugus worldwide.

In another message, the former Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmad, President of Jamiat Ulema Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and former MLC.

YS Jagan said the passing away of Maulana Shabbir Ahmad is deeply saddening and shocking. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Maulana Shabbir Ahmad was a renowned Aalim-e-Deen (Islamic scholar), a committed leader, and a noble human being who dedicated his entire life to the service of society, YS Jagan said. He added that Maulana Shabbir Ahmad’s selfless services to the community will always be remembered.

--IANS

ms/dan