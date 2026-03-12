Civic volunteer arrested in Howrah for molestation, abetment to suicide of minor

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) A civic volunteer has been arrested in Howrah on charges of allegedly molesting a teenage girl who later died by suicide, police said on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, the accused civic volunteer was arrested following the incident that took place in Amta under the Howrah Rural Police District on Wednesday.

Police said the girl had gone to attend a Kali Puja event in Amta with her mother on Tuesday night. The accused, a civic volunteer attached to Penro Police Station, was also present at the event. He allegedly molested the minor during the programme.

Following the incident, a commotion broke out at the venue and several locals gathered there. The girl reportedly felt humiliated after the incident became known in the area.

While returning home, the girl informed her mother about the molestation. Later that night, she had dinner and went to sleep. On Wednesday morning, her family members found her hanging inside their house.

The incident triggered tension in the area after news of the girl's death spread. An agitated crowd staged protests and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused civic volunteer.

Later in the night, police arrested the accused after the victim’s family lodged a written complaint at Penro Police Station. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and for abetment to suicide.

“The civic volunteer has been arrested based on the complaint lodged by the family of the minor. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” a senior officer of the Howrah Rural Police District said.

Civic volunteers in the state have often faced criticism over alleged lapses in recruitment and instances of misconduct, including involvement in criminal activities.

In an attempt to curb such incidents, especially ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the state police last year initiated training programmes for civic volunteers, including sessions on legal awareness and conduct.

