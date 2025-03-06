CISF ready with security road map for all ports in country

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen the security of India's vast coastline, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has meticulously crafted a security road map for all ports across the country, the force made the revelation a day ahead of its 56th Raising Day.

Tasked with safeguarding critical infrastructure across the country, the CISF, in a statement said that its plan wasn't just any standard protocol--it integrated the rigorous procedures of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and adhered to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) guidelines for port security.

The initiative came at a crucial time when maritime security had become a global concern. Ports served as the lifelines of the nation's economy, handling massive cargo shipments and international trade. Any breach could have severe consequences, making the implementation of stringent security measures non-negotiable.

Understanding the vastness of the task, CISF extended its expertise beyond government-controlled ports. It recognized the critical role of private security agencies deployed in various port facilities. Rather than leaving them to operate independently, CISF offered to train and support these agencies, ensuring a standardized and highly secure environment across all ports.

"CISF ready to train and support private sector agencies deployed in ports," the CISF further stated.

With this proactive approach, India's ports were on track to becoming fortresses of maritime security, ready to tackle emerging threats and ensure the seamless flow of trade while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Today, with a strength of nearly two lakh personnel, CISF provides security cover to 359 vital installations spread across 25 states and five Union Territories guarding 68 Airports, Delhi Metro Rail, 103 power plants, 18 nuclear installations, 17 establishments of department of space, 47 government buildings housing major ministries of Central government, 14 seaports, six defence units, 37 oil and natural gas units, 19 steel plants and 10 coal mines. The Special Security Group (SSG) of CISF provides security to over 150 protectees. The CISF special fire wing with nearly 9,000 personnel provides fire management services to 113 units spread across 22 states of the country. (ANI)