Chh’garh: 7 Maoists arrested for killings of villagers suspected as informers

Raipur, Oct 30 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against Maoist violence, security forces arrested seven Maoist operatives in separate operations conducted by Usur and Ilmidi police stations in Bijapur district.

The arrests follow two brutal murders of villagers who were suspected by Maoists of being police informers.

On October 1, Bhima Madkam, a resident of Pujarikanker under Usur police station, was hacked to death with a sickle and knife by Maoists.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team comprising Usur police, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions, and a CoBRA unit launched a swift operation that led to the arrest of five Maoist cadres directly involved in the killing.

The arrested individuals include Renga Pidga alias Gundam, Hadma Kaka, Shankar Esam alias Golem, Madkam Budhra, and Sodhi Anda—all affiliated with local Maoist Sanghams and militia units, police officials said on Thursday. Sharp weapons used in the murder were recovered from the accused.

In a parallel operation, Ilmidi police, in coordination with the 9th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, apprehended two Maoists from Mujalkanker village.

The duo—Mahendra Miccha and Laxman Kursam—were allegedly involved in the killing of Satyam Punem, a 40-year-old villager, who was also a victim of similar suspicion of being a police informer by Maoists.

Both arrested individuals are identified as militia members operating in the region, the officials said.

The coordinated crackdown reflects the growing synergy between local police and central paramilitary forces in countering Maoist violence.

Officials stated that the arrests were made possible through precise intelligence and courageous field action in hostile terrain.

“All seven accused have been presented before the Court following due legal procedures,” the officials said.

The arrests are expected to significantly disrupt Maoist operations in the region and send a strong message against the targeting of civilians. These operations underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies to protect innocent lives and dismantle Maoist networks that thrive on fear and coercion.

As security forces continue to intensify their campaign, the arrests mark a critical step in restoring peace and confidence among tribal communities in Bijapur.

--IANS

sktr/dan