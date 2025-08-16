Change is inevitable in BMC polls, CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday targeted the Shiv Sena-UBT, saying that the transformation is inevitable in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ruled by the Thackeray camp for over 25 years.

He attended the Parivartan Dahi Handi festival at Worli Jamboree Ground, which falls in the Assembly constituency of Shiv Sena-UBT legislator and former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

He chose the Dahi Handi festival to reiterate that the BJP-led Mahayuti is capable and fully prepared to win the BMC elections while downplaying the possible alliance between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray-founded Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

"Transformation is inevitable in the Municipal Corporation (in Mumbai). We have broken the pot of sin in the Municipal Corporation. Pap ki handi ab toot chuki hai aur ab aisi handi dobara nahin lagne wali (Now the pot of development will be placed in that place). Whatever butter is in that pot of development, the effort will be made to take it to the common man," said the chief minister, who was accompanied by the Cultural Affairs Minister and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shekar.

He wished everyone a happy Dahi Handi and Janmashtami.

Without directly naming the Thackeray camp, CM Fadnavis said, "You (journalists) know where it (butter) was going. The people know who ate the butter."

Stepping up the attack against the Thackeray camp, the chief minister said that there were restrictions on Dahi Handi and Ganesh Utsav (imposed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government during its rule), adding that all those curbs were removed when the previous Eknath Shinde-led government took over in the state.

"Now there is a Mahayuti government and all restrictions have been removed. There is immense enthusiasm. Dahi Handi is being celebrated with enthusiasm," he expressed.

"It has been raining since last night, and rain is expected today. No matter how much rain falls, the rain of Govinda’s enthusiasm is bigger than that. Our Govinda's passion and enthusiasm never diminish," he noted.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis will visit 14 Dahi Handi events in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi, while Deputy Chief Minister Shinde will attend over 20 such events during the day.

Ahead of the upcoming civic body elections in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas, the Mahayuti has proposed a massive outreach on the occasion of Dahi Handi and Janmashtami festival.

CM Fadnavis and DCMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have claimed that the change is inevitable in the BMC elections in particular, as the Mahayuti is set to outpace the Shiv Sena-UBT, MNS, Congress and NCP-SP.

