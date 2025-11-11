Chandrashekhar Bawankule is BJP's Maha election in-charge

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Revenue Minister and former state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been appointed as the Maharashtra election in-charge for local and civic bodies.

This decision was taken in a meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Minister Bawankule’s appointment was announced by the State President, Ravindra Chavan, today.

Minister Bawankule said, "We will win all the elections in Maharashtra with a two-thirds majority by getting 51 per cent of the votes through the Mahayuti. I am confident that the BJP-Mahayuti will win with a huge majority in all the municipal corporations, all the Zilla Parishads and municipalities, and Nagar Panchayats in the state."

A meeting of the district in-charges appointed for the Maharashtra local body elections of the BJP was held in Mumbai on Tuesday morning in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis under the chairmanship of State President MLA Ravindra Chavan. The meeting was attended by the party's National Co-Organisation Minister Shivprakash, Organisation Ministers of various parts of the state, General Secretary, and cabinet ministers, said the release issued by Minister Bawankule’s office.

For three hours, a division-wise presentation of all the elections in the state was made in the meeting. The Chief Minister gave clear instructions to the district in-charges to focus on the grand alliance as much as possible and not to criticise the allies. Minister Bawankule said that efforts will be made to maintain coordination in the grand alliance.

“For this coordination, there will be a committee of three ministers in each district. In this, three ministers, one from the BJP, one from the Shiv Sena and one from the NCP, will work as coordinators. BJP will ensure that there is no disagreement or division anywhere among the allies in the grand alliance,” he added.

BJP’s move to make revenue minister Bawankule as state in charge for the local and civic body elections is crucial as the latter has been credited with the party’s stellar performance along with CM Fadnavis in the state assembly elections held last year. He was the then state party chief.

Further, Minister Bawankule’s appointment comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent Maharashtra visit, said he is not happy with a double-engine government and asked the party workers to strive for a triple-engine government in the state by keeping the victory march in the elections to the local and civic bodies after the state assembly elections.

--IANS

sj/dan