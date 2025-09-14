Chandrasekar S. appointed Private Secretary to V-P Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of IAS officer Chandrasekar S. as the new Private Secretary to Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan and retired IAS officer Amit Khare as Secretary.

According to an official memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Sunday, Chandrasekar S., a 2014-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, has been relieved of his present posting as Deputy Director at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie to take up the new assignment.

The order states that his central deputation tenure will continue until February 28, 2028, which marks the balance period of his four-year deputation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He will serve on a co-terminus basis with the Vice President.

"Appointment of Chandrasekar S. as Private Secretary to the Vice President of India (C. P. Radhakrishnan) in the Vice President's Secretariat at the level of Deputy Secretary for a period upto February 28, 2028 (i.e. for the balance period of his four years central deputation tenure) with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or on co-terminus basis with the term of the Vice President of India or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary to the Vice President of India or until further orders, whichever event occurs the earliest," the memorandum signed by Deputy Secretary to the Union government, Annies Kannani Joy, said.

The communication further mentioned that the appointment takes effect from the date Chandrasekar assumes charge of the post.

Similarly, according to the Department of Personnel and Training order issued on September 14, 2025, Khare’s appointment will be on a contract basis for a tenure of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Khare has had a distinguished career in public service, having served as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and later as Education Secretary.

After his retirement from the civil service, he was appointed Adviser to the Prime Minister, where he handled matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister's Office.

His selection reflects the Centre’s effort to place experienced officers in crucial secretarial roles to assist constitutional authorities.

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan assumed office earlier this week, and Chandrasekar’s appointment is among the first key administrative postings in his Secretariat.

