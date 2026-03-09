CEC pulls up state, central agencies at meeting on Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Representatives of different state and central agencies faced the ire of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, at a crucial meeting between the Election Commission of India's (ECI) full bench and the nodal officers of different state and central agencies on the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled later this year.

The ECI’s full bench, headed by the CEC, is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal to review the progress of the judicial adjudication of voters identified under the “logical discrepancy” category and the preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

After meetings with representatives of different political parties, the ECI’s full bench held a meeting with the nodal officers of various state and central agencies. The meeting was also attended by top officials from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office in West Bengal, and during the interaction, representatives of some of these agencies faced the CEC’s ire.

“The CEC clearly stated that, be it anyone from any central agency or any state agency, no one will be spared in case of deliberate mistakes in performing their duties. The CEC also made it clear that in case of deliberate faults, the Commission will not only seek explanations but also take disciplinary action in such cases,” a CEO office insider said.

He also said that the CEC made it clear that if anyone thought they would somehow manage the brief period when the administration would be under the authority of the ECI and thus escape disciplinary action in the long term, they were mistaken.

“The CEC clearly said that since digital footprints will remain, the ECI will take action against offenders even at a later stage,” the CEO office insider said.

At the meeting, the state Excise Department was specifically asked to ensure that liquor production in the state during the election period does not exceed the normal average for the rest of the year.

“The ECI’s full bench also alerted the state government to be vigilant about illegal and unauthorised liquor production in areas close to the international and state borders. Similarly, the CEC also asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) representative at the meeting to be more cautious about the use of black money in the polling process,” the CEO office insider said.

During the meeting, the CEO office insider said that the current Additional Director General (Law & Order) and former Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal, faced the CEC’s ire over the non-creation of a narcotics advisory committee in West Bengal, similar to other states.

“Although Goyal tried to explain on behalf of the state administration, the answer did not satisfy the CEC. Goyal was even stopped in the middle of his clarification and asked to take his seat,” the CEO office insider said.

--IANS

src/pgh