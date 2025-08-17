CEC hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s charge, says 'baseless allegations can’t override law'

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday issued a strong rebuttal to allegations questioning the credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI), indirectly countering remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged irregularities in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura constituency and in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Addressing a packed press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, the CEC underlined that the ECI functions under a strict legal framework laid out in the Representation of the People Act (RPA), and political parties or candidates have enough legal recourse to raise objections during the electoral process.

“Every candidate has the right to appoint polling agents, whose lists are already submitted to the polling stations. If a wrong person tries to cast a vote or if someone attempts double voting, polling agents can immediately object. After counting, the Returning Officer declares the results. If anyone has grievances, the law is very clear – you can move the Supreme Court within 45 days to challenge the election,” the CEC explained.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi directly, Kumar said that making accusations months after results are declared, without due process, undermines public trust. “When 45 days have passed and no party or candidate has challenged the results, what is the aim of levelling baseless allegations now? The public understands this,” he said.

The Congress leader had earlier alleged that nearly 1 lakh votes were “manipulated” in the Mahadevapura seat in Karnataka, a claim the ECI has strongly denied. Kumar also detailed the grievance mechanisms available to political parties and citizens.

“Under the RPA, any elector of the constituency can file a complaint by filling Form 6, 7 or 8. Even Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties have the right to submit 10 forms each to the Booth Level Officer. But this requires a sworn oath. If you are not an elector of the constituency, the only way is to submit your complaint as a witness, supported by an oath administered before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO),” he said.

Asserting that the ECI is a small team of about 800 officials backed by a nationwide administrative machinery, Kumar emphasised: “From Chief Electoral Officer in every state to officers at the booth level, the entire system is prepared to ensure free and fair polls.”

The CEC’s remarks come at a time when the opposition has sharpened its criticism of the Commission ahead of crucial elections in Bihar.

--IANS

sas/uk