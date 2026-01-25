CEC Gyanesh Kumar hails India's transparent democratic system on National Voters' Day

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday celebrated the 16th National Voters’ Day (NVD-2026) with the theme "My India, My Vote — Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy", even as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar hailed India as the world’s largest and most transparent democracy.

Earlier, addressing the event, President Droupadi Murmu described voting as a reflection of citizens’ faith in the democratic process, according to an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that India has not only been the birthplace of democracy but has also emerged as the world’s largest and most transparent democratic system.

He said India’s leadership of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) reflects global trust in its electoral framework.

The CEC noted that India also led the adoption of the Delhi Declaration 2026 at the recently concluded India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM-2026), described as the world’s largest democracy and election summit.

He added that the India International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) is emerging as a global training hub for election management.

The ECINET technology platform is also drawing international interest, he said.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar further asserted that a pure voters’ list and active citizen participation remain the foundation of India’s strong and vibrant democracy.

Referring to five newly enrolled voters who were presented their Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) by the President, Election Commissioner S.S. Sandhu said the gesture was a matter of immense pride and a source of motivation for the entire electoral community.

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi said the EPIC is not merely a card but a badge of responsibility, adding that the destiny of the world’s largest democracy rests with its voters.

On the occasion, two publications -- "2025: A Year of Initiatives and Innovations" and "Chunav Ka Parv, Bihar Ka Garv", documenting the conduct of the Bihar Assembly elections -- were released.

A video highlighting the ECI’s global leadership in electoral management and democratic development was also screened during the programme.

A dedicated exhibition showcasing various aspects of elections, including electoral roll preparation and election management, was organised. The exhibition highlighted recent initiatives of the ECI and the successful conduct of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections in 2025, the statement said.

Simultaneous celebrations were held across the country at the state and district levels through the offices of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Election Officers (DEOs).

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) also organised events at polling stations, felicitated newly registered voters and distributed EPICs to new electors.

